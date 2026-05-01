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Karan Johar at Met Gala 2026? Here's what we know about filmmaker's rumoured debut

The 56-year-old Indian filmmaker is gearing up for the release of his production movie ‘Chand Mera Dil’

Karan Johar at Met Gala 2026? Heres what we know about filmmakers rumoured debut
Karan Johar at Met Gala 2026? Here's what we know about filmmaker's rumoured debut

There are reports that Karan Johar is making his debut at Met Gala 2026, set to take place next week.

The 56-year-old Indian filmmaker, according to the Variety India, will join regular attendee Natasha Poonawalla and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director, for the star-studded annual event, is expected to wear a custom outfit created by Malhotra.

The report, in this regard, noted, "It would be interesting to see KJo at Met Gala as he is quite fashionable and never hesitates to experiment with his sartorial choices."

However, no official announcement regarding this has been made yet.

This year, the Met Gala has been scheduled to take place on Monday, May 4, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan.

The theme for this year’s event is "Costume Art" with a dress code of "Fashion Is Art".

It’s worth mentioning here that the Met Gala will be co-chaired by Beyoncé and Nicole Kidman alongside legendary editor Anna Wintour this year.

On professional front, Karan Johar is producing upcoming movie, Chand Mera Dil, via his Dharma Productions.


Directed by Vivek Soni, the upcoming movie, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani, is scheduled for theatrical release on May 22, 2026.

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