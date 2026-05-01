David Allan Coe’s daughter reveals heart-wrenching truth after dad's death at 86

David Allan Coe’s daughter says she was not informed of his death and was denied the chance to see him before he passed.
On April 30, Tanya Montana Coe posted online, saying she was upset about how she found out about her father’s passing and asking for funeral information.
“Waking up to the news that your dad has died and not being given the opportunity to see him one last time is a hell I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she wrote.
Tanya went on to share, “If anyone finds out about any funeral arrangements, please let me know as I would like to be at my dad’s funeral.”
In a comment, Tanya, 39, said she has “not heard anything” from her stepmother Kimberly, who married David in 2010, following his death on April 29 at 86.
She also shared a collection of throwback photos to Facebook, writing, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and condolences. I couldn’t have loved my dad more and i never gave up on him."
Notably, the nature of the relationship between the Take This Job and Shove It songwriter and Tanya at the time of his passing is unclear, though she once described their estrangement as “truly a horrific pain.”
To note, David Allan Coe died on April 29 at the age of 86.