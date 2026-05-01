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Inside Britney Spears' reaction on DUI charge after rehab: 'The fear is not just jail'

Britney Spears has been charged with DUI one month after her late night arrest in California

Inside Britney Spears reaction on DUI charge after rehab: The fear is not just jail
Inside Britney Spears' reaction on DUI charge after rehab: 'The fear is not just jail'

Britney Spears came out of rehab only to find out herself in a bigger trouble!

The Criminal singer - who appeared calm in her first public appearance in days has been charged with DUI a month after her arrest.

Britney was arrested on March 24, over suspicion of DUI was spotted leaving the rehab center in the passenger seat of a black Mercedes G-Wagon.

However, sources close to the Wherever Whenever songstress singer have lift the curtain on her reaction on this shocking development, which could lead to her being serving jail time.

“Britney is terrified,” one insider says. “She knows what she is facing now, and she is far more vulnerable than people realize.”

But behind the scenes, sources tell Naughty But Nice that Britney is anything but calm. She knows she has been charged — and those closest to her say the fear has left her shaken.

"Britney is terrified, she knows what she is facing now, and she is far more vulnerable than people realize," an insider told Rob Shuter.

"Britney would not survive jail, that is the fear everyone around her is carrying right now," added the source.

They further explained, Britney "is too fragile, too emotionally exposed, and too vulnerable to withstand that kind of confinement."

"This is bigger than a legal case. Britney is emotionally raw. The fear is not just jail — the fear is what jail would do to her. It would break her," the insider claimed.

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