King Charles set for three-day solo Bermuda trip: Details revealed 

After concluding a four-day official visit to the United States of America, King Charles III has officially kicked off his solo trip, which he last toured 55 years ago.
Queen Camilla, who travelled alone to the United Kingdom, was not accompanied by His Majesty on his new destination.
On April 30th, Thursday, the 77-year-old British monarch received a warm welcome from the Royal Bermuda Regiment, including a Guard of Honour and 21-Gun Salute.
This welcome will be followed by a formal meeting with young people and conversation leaders to celebrate the country’s culture, youth opportunities, and community life.
During his three-day state visit with young people and conversation leaders, he celebrated Bermuda’s heritage and arts.
The father of two, who concluded his successful trip to the United States of America with his remarkable speech in Congress, will also open the new Great Bay Coast Guard Station.
According to the official website of the Bermuda Government, the King will visit the Square, St George’s, where he will be received by the Royal Bermuda Regiment and dignitaries before proceeding to St Peter’s Church.
King Charles III will also learn about local nature and the protection of wildfire and celebrate BAMZ’s 100th anniversary by touring the Bermuda Aquarium, Museum and Zoo.
Notably, His Majesty will conclude his solo trip on Saturday, May 2nd, 2026.
For those unaware, the British monarch paid an official visit in 1970, the 21-year-old Prince of Wales, alongside his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.