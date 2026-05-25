Akshay Kumar lines up his next film after ‘Bhooth Bangla’ success

Akshay Kumar has already lined up his next movie project, following the success of Bhooth Bangla movie.
Titled as Samuk, the 58-year-old actor will reunite with producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, as per PTI.
Directed by Kanishk Varma, the upcoming movie, being described as India’s biggest alien action, has been co-produced by Aashin A Shah.
Moreover, the forthcoming film will reportedly combine grounded action storytelling with practical effects and high-end visual world-building.
For this, Hollywood’s acclaimed creature FX designer Alec Gillis will design and create the movie’s alien creature.
Furthermore, the action sequences will be supervised by British stunt coordinator Luke Tumber.
During an interview, Kumar also talked about his upcoming project, expressing his excitement to explore the specific genre that is new for him as an actor.
“Yes, I’ve signed this film. I found the script and subject of Samuk fascinating,” said the Housefull 5 actor.
According to the Jolly LLB 3 performer, he is very very excited about it.
Moreover, the producer also shared his two cents on the challenge of making such movies.
“We always try to challenge ourselves with different genres, and Samuk is something Indian cinema hasn’t attempted before,” said Shah, adding, “Our aim is to create a world-class alien thriller for audiences.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Akshay Kumar starrer Samuk is scheduled to be released in 2027.
Meanwhile, his upcoming movie Welcome to the Jungle is officially scheduled to release on June 26, 2026.