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Gwen Farrell passes away at 93: 'M*A*S*H' star's cause of death revealed

The 'Earthquake' star family reveals tragic cause of death over the weekend

Gwen Farrell passes away at 93: M*A*S*H stars cause of death revealed
Gwen Farrell passes away at 93: 'M*A*S*H' star's cause of death revealed 

Gwen Farrell Adair’s family is grieving over the actress’s sudden death. She was 93.

In a heartbreaking statement, the deceased actress’s son confirmed that she peacefully died on Thursday, April 30th.

He also created a GoFundMe account on his mother’s behalf to cover the finances for Gwen's mass funeral and memorial expenses. 

"Today, our family is heartbroken to share the passing of Gwen Farrell Adair, who lived a life full of strength, character and quiet resilience," the statement read.

Reflecting on her remarkable journey, the family paid a sombre tribute, "Her journey was anything but ordinary. She had a brief moment on screen, but her true legacy was built in the real world through her strength, her presence and the way she carried herself every single day." 

Gwen's cause of death is yet to be disclosed by her family members, as the statement did not mention any health battle or diagnosis.

The late actress gained popularity with her appearances in the hit war comedy-drama M*A*S*H, in which she played a nurse in 26 episodes of the show. 

She appeared in several films, including Coffy, Earthquake, Billy Jack Goes to Washington, Black Gunn, and Soylent Green

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