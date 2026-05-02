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King Charles explores Bermuda’s slave trade history on first day of visit

His Majesty will bid farewell to Bermuda on Saturday after three-day solo state visit

King Charles explores Bermuda’s slave trade history on first day of visit
King Charles explores Bermuda’s slave trade history on first day of visit 

King Charles III has dived deep into Bermuda’s dark history of the slave trade, which he once showed displeasure for.

After being welcomed with a special Guard of Honour ceremony on his first day, His Majesty went straight to a museum exhibition examining Bermuda’s historical ties to the transatlantic slave trade.

On Friday, May 1st, the 77-year-old visited the museum to widen his learning of the island’s dark history of enslaved Bermudians.

For those unaware, King Charles has shown his discomfort in an old interview, as he found slavery to be a “painful aspect”, saying, “None of us can change the past, but we can commit to learning its lessons.”

The King also paid a heartfelt visit to Hamilton City Hall, where he met artisans and artists, to celebrate their creativity and true spirit for craftsmanship.

"At Hamilton City Hall, the King met artisans and artists – including one of Bermuda’s most accomplished creatives, Michael Frith. Celebrating Bermudian creativity and craftsmanship!" the Royal Family stated.

The British monarch, who arrived in Bermuda after concluding his four-day trip to the USA on Thursday, April 30th, also reviewed Dr Seuss’ illustrations, including his countless Muppet characters and the Fraggle Rock series.

King Charles will bid farewell to Bermuda on Saturday, May 2nd, concluding his three-day solo visit to the British Overseas Territory. 

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