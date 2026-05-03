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Olivia Rodrigo debuts unreleased song in surprise 'SNL' hosting appearance

The 'Deja Vu' singer pulls double duty on the superhit comedy-sketch show over the weekend

Olivia Rodrigo debuts unreleased song in surprise SNL hosting appearance
Olivia Rodrigo debuts unreleased song in surprise 'SNL' hosting appearance 

Saturday Night Live has a new host this week!

Olivia Rodrigo made headlines last month when she announced her upcoming album, You Seem Pretty for a Girl So in Love.  

However, the Deja Vu singer is back in the spotlight with her hosting debut on the popular NBC show, Saturday Night Live, during the May 2nd episode.

Olivia halted Heated Rivalry star, Connor Storrie's performance when she appeared on stage to perform a brand-new rendition from her forthcoming musical album, which will be available to stream in June of this year.

The Bad Idea hitmaker stunned fans after she delivered Begged for the first time on the show, as he sang the lyrics, "All that I want is to know undoubtedly that you just have eyes for me." 

She also performed Drop Dead, which she initially released on April 17th of this year.

This surprise appearance of the three-time Grammy-winning musician came after she announced her The Unravelled Tour, in support of her third studio album, which will be available to stream in June of this year.

The upcoming musical tour will run mega arena shows across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom. 

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