Katy Perry breaks silence after wild Justin Trudeau marriage rumours 

Katy Perry has shared her first update about her life after reportedly plotting "marriage" with her beau Justin Trudeau.
Over the weekend, the Roar hitmaker, who appeared unfazed with the escalating wedding rumours, turned to her Instagram account to offer a rare glimpse of the former Canadian prime minister.
"April showers bring May flowers," Perry kicked off her post as she penned a heartfelt caption.
The Firework crooner commenced her 17-slides carousel with a sweet snap featuring herself and Trudeau.
Apparently, the photo was taken when they faced the breathtaking view of the sea while posing on a giant rock.
Perry also tagged Trudeau in the photo, sending fans into a frenzy.
The American popstar also teased what she called "Katy & Justin’s Pop+Policy Pickles" as she showed off a new pickle bottle featuring the couple's photo.
This update came a few days later, a bombshell report claimed that Katy Perry "plotted" to marry Justin Trudeau even before Taylor Swift, whose marriage to her fiancee, Travis Kelce, is due this year.
Closer Online reported that an insider recently revealed that the two, who have been seeing each other for the past 10 months, are weighing plans for a lavish Paris wedding as early as June, as she is eager to walk down the aisle before the life of a Showgirl singer.
As of now, neither Katy Perry nor Justin Trudeau has issued any public statement on their possible marriage plans.