Salman Khan pens heartfelt tribute to friend of 40 years: ‘No tears for you’

Salman Khan recently penned an emotional tribute to Sushil Kumar as he mourned the loss of his late close friend.
The 60-year-old Bollywood superstar, during the wee hours of Monday, may 4, took to Instagram and shared a picture with his late friend along with an emotional note.
Khan began, “This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful, even if he was down and out, always smiling, dancing and no pain, no stress in the worst of situations.”
The Sikandar actor went on to say, ‘Be it financial, emotional, or physical, he used to say ki farak nai painda sab theek hoga (doesn't matter, everything will be fine).”
He further added, “Sushil Kumar is his name, or at least was his name till 5 mins ago. Farewell, bro lived like a man, fought death like a freaking heavyweight champion.”
"No tears for you, brother, only memories and laughter. My pra (brother) died with a smile on his face.
“Way to go, brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao (Some may go earlier, some later, everyone has to go.”
In the end, the Tiger 3 performer shared, “We don’t know when or how, so make sure you do something meaningful before you leave). now enjoy your cigarettes and whisky, cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit.”
On professional front, Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Maatrubhumi, whose release date has not been announced yet.