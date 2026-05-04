Bhad Bhabie breaks down Sydney Sweeney’s viral 'Euphoria' S3 Ep 4 scene 

Sydney Sweeney's Euphoria fever is everywhere now!
As episode 4 premieres on Sunday, May 3rd, Bhad Bhabie could not resist uploading an iconic scene from the beloved Gen-Z HBO series, where she was mentioned.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, May 4th, the 23-year-old American rapper and songwriter shared her personal opinion on Euphoria, Season 3, which initially debuted on HBO in April of this year.
"@euphoria my fav show," the Bestie hitmaker, whose real name is Danielle Marie Bregoli, stated in the caption.
In the viral clip, Sydney is preparing for the shot as her iconic character, Cassie, is desperate to make money online through wild content, alongside her bestie Maddy, portrayed by Alexa Demie, in the series.
Notably, the detail which grabbed the attention of Bhad Bhabie and other fans was when Maddy said, "These girls are making millions, like Bhad Bhabie, yeah she was on Dr. Phil. She cussed him out and got super famous."
The scene went viral on social media and has become the topic of the town, as Sydney's previous X-rated scenes with Jacob Elordi made headlines.
For those new in the room, Euphoria Season 3 premieres new episodes weekly on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max.
The final episode will be available to stream on May 31st, and it also features big names of Hollywood, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira and others.
Euphoria initially debuted on HBO in June 2019, and the second season aired in 2022.