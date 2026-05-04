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Heidi Klum showers daughter Leni with love on her 22nd birthday

The ‘Project Runway’ actress pens a heartfelt wish along with sharing heartwarming photos on Leni Olumi Klum’s 22nd

Heidi Klum showers daughter Leni with love on her 22nd birthday
Heidi Klum showers daughter Leni with love on her 22nd birthday

Heidi Klum is ringing in her darling daughter’s special day with love.

The Project Runway actress took to Instagram on Monday, May 4, to celebrate her eldest child, daughter Leni Olumi Klum’s, 22nd birthday with a heartfelt post.

She shared a carousel of photos and a video in the joyful post, showing throwback glimpses with the birthday girl.

In the first slide, Heidi dropped a selfie of herself with Leni, who appeared to be one year old, while the second slide showed a video, seemingly from her 22nd birthday.

The 52-year-old German-American model and television host captioned the post, wishing, “Happy birthday Leni.”

Showering her beloved daughter with love, Heidi Klum continued, “My first born . 22 years ago you came into the world . I am so proud of you Leni and I love you with all my heart,” followed by a long string of red heart emojis.

Who is Heidi Klum?

Born on June 1, 1973, Heidi Klum is a German and American model, television host, actress, producer, and businesswoman, and was the first German model to become a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

Heidi Klum children:

Heidi Klum shares four children – Leni, Henry, Johan, and Lou – with her ex-husband Seal.

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