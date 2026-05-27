Selena Gomez hits the streets of London in style amid 'Only Murders' S6 buzz 

Selena Gomez is not just filming her upcoming season of the superhit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, but is also roaming around London.
The Emilia Pérez starlet is currently exploring The Square Mile without her husband, Benny Blanco, but has turned her co-stars into her travelling partner.
Gomez, 33, took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 27, to share a string of photos of herself showing how she has been having fun in England's capital.
"I've been hanging out with @stevemartinreally too much, hence the song choice," the Calm Down hitmaker captioned her post.
The singer-turned-actress's slideshow opened with a refreshing selfie of her, taking a sunbath, showing an ethereal garden in the background.
In another frame, the Love On crooner is walking through a road as she turns up the heat in her stylish summer-trendy look.
However, the detail that grabbed fans' attention was her secret tattoo, which she effortlessly embraced during her random roaming session with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars.
For those unaware, Selena Gomez is currently living in London due to the filming of her new season of the television series, which she has been part of since 2021.
According to media reports, Hulu renewed the hit series for a 10-episode sixth season, and production is currently underway, with the main trio cast, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.
As the new season might premiere in late 2026, fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the relocation of murder mystery action from New York City to London.