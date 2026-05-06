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Katy Perry makes big announcement after futuristic Met Gala 2026 look

The ‘Dark Horse’ hitmaker’s Met Gala look featured a white gown and with a futuristic robotic face mask

Katy Perry makes big announcement after futuristic Met Gala 2026 look
Katy Perry makes big announcement after futuristic Met Gala 2026 look

Katy Perry recently made a big, exciting announcement, a day after her bold appearance at this year’s Met Gala.

The 41-year-old popstar took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 6, and announced that she will perform in Azerbaijan.

Perry, while sharing a poster photo of her self, penned the post, “Expect the Unexpected!”

The Dark Horse hitmaker then revealed, “Global superstar Katy Perry is coming to light up the stage at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026!”


It’s worth mentioning here that the 2026 Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix is a premier motorsport event.

Taking place at the Crystal Hall in Baku, Azerbaijan, it will feature historic performance of Perry.

Her performance will reportedly take place in Baku from September 24 to 26, 2026.

The announcement by the E.T. singer, who is currently dating ex Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau, comes a day after she made appearance at the Met Gala 2026 red carpet nodding to event's this year’s “Fashion Is Art” theme.

For her appearance at the Costume Institute Benefit, Katy Perry star wore a white strapless Stella McCartney gown that included a futuristic face mask.

The popstar styled her hair in a simple straight style and accessorised with a set of grills.

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