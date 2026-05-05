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Hugh Jackman supports Sutton Foster as she makes debut at 2026 Met Gala

Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman take romance to the next level after making romance debut at the 2026 Met Gala

Hugh Jackman supports Sutton Foster as she makes debut at 2026 Met Gala
Hugh Jackman supports Sutton Foster as she makes debut at 2026 Met Gala  

Hugh Jackman and his partner, Sutton Foster, brought their whirlwind romance to the 2026 Met Gala.  

The couple hit the red carpet on Monday, May 4th, co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, and Beyoncé. 

For the annual fundraiser event, Foster opted for a gold metallic one-shoulder gown featuring gathered detailing and a subtle slit, paired with jewellery by Fred Leighton. 

On the other hand, Jackman looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo, accented with a silver brooch pin, showing support for his partner on her first appearance at the Met Gala.

They stepped out together to walk the Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, held on the first Monday in May to mark the opening of its spring fashion exhibition.

This year, the 2026 Met Gala committee followed the dress code "Fashion is Art," inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Spring 226 exhibition titled Costume Art.

Jackman, who has been a regular attendee at the Gala, also shared a sneak peek at his look on his Instagram before making a surprise debut with Sutton Foster.

"Off to the #METGALA2026," she also tagged her partner, with whom he has been romantically linked since last year, after parting ways with her ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.   

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