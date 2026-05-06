Brad Pitt hit with major blow as Angelina Jolie secures upper hand in French winery lawsuit

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s legal fight over French winery has taken an unexpected turn as the actress secures upper hand in the on-going case.
On Monday, May 4, the Los Angeles County Superior Court, as reported by TMZ, ruled that the 50-year-old actress was not required to disclose her emails linked to the sale of the property.
Jolie’s 22 emails sought by her ex-husband's legal team are now reportedly protected under legal privilege.
In this regard, a source close to Pitt told the publication, that Jolie “shouldn’t be celebrating a potential temporary decision that allows them to keep information about her real intentions out of court.”
This unexpected update comes after a court had initially ordered Jolie to turn over these documents in December 2025.
Her emails included conversations between Jolie, her business manager, her British publicists, and financial advisors regarding the sale of her stake in the winery.
Their long-standing dispute dates to 2022 when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started an Intense legal war over their stake in Château Miraval, in Correns, France, which they bought in 2011.
Their dispute began in 2022 when Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt started an intense legal battle over Château Miraval in Correns, France, which they bought in 2011.
In their lawsuit, Pitt accused Jolie of selling her share of the winery to a Russian oligarch without first consulting him.
As for Jolie, she says she did nothing wrong by selling her share after negotiations with him broke down.