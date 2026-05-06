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Timothée Chalamet drops first exciting update after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet breaks silence after skipping Met Gala 2026 for Knicks playoff game

Timothée Chalamet drops first exciting update after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala
Timothée Chalamet drops first exciting update after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet delighted fans with first personal update just a day after skipping Met Gala 2026.

The Dune: Part Two actor - who has been romantically linked with Kylie Jenner since 2023, chose courtside over red carpet of the biggest fashion night.

Despite both events being held in NYC on Monday, May 4, Timothée opted to enjoy an exciting playoff between New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

The videos and photos of Timothée from the gaming arena and Kylie, from the Met Gala staircase sparked quite a buzz hinting at where the Little Women actors' priorities lie.

However, just hours after a public snub to his ladylove, Timothée turned to his Instagram account to share a carousel of photos from Knicks playoff including other highlights.

"Summer 26" read the caption alongside the new post, which included a beaming video of the Marty Supreme actor from the basket ball court.

Third last in the carousel was a closeup of  Timothée's hand with a silver hearts bracelets.

Despite choosing not to attend the fashion event alongside Kylie, he gave the Kylie Cosmetics Founder a subtle nod by heart reacting on her Met Gala 2026 photos on Instagram.

Timothée Chalamet drops first exciting update after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala


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