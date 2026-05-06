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Billie Eilish shares raw confession about sobbing through media training

The 'Ocean Eyes' artist discussed how her public image has shifted throughout her career

Billie Eilish shares raw confession about sobbing through media training
Billie Eilish shares raw confession about sobbing through media training

Billie Eilish revealed she sobbed through her first and only media training session, admitting she “hated it so much” in a candid reflection.

During the May 5 episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler, the 24-year-old artist discussed how her public image has shifted throughout her career.

As a little girl, Eilish said she was "very strong-willed and very bossy," which led to her being "very honest" in her interviews early on in her career.

"I did PR training when I was 14 and I sobbed through it. I hated it so much. It was literally like the scariest s--- of all time," Eilish said.

"I only did one session and it was under an hour, and I sobbed and I left, and I did not follow any of the rules after that," she continued.

Reflecting further, the Birds Of A Feather singer said she’d respond honestly, but was repeatedly told to avoid saying certain things.

"It was important for me to learn and I'm glad I learned it," she said.

Poehler stated that "authenticity is major" for Eilish, so that experience must have been "painful."

"It's what you're looking for, it's what you want to put out into the world," the former Parks and Recreation star said, adding, "You feel it and you kind of can't fake it. It's probably a little painful when you're not being authentic."

"I hate it," Eilish replied, adding that she's since toned down her sharing in interviews.

Billie Eilish’s podcast appearance comes ahead of her new film, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), co-directed with James Cameron, which hits theaters May 8.

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