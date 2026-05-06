Victoria Beckham shares emotional clarification amid ongoing Beckham family feud

Victoria Beckham has addressed claims made by her estranged son Brooklyn Beckham, insisting she was “never pushy” amid ongoing tensions within the Beckham family.
Speaking on Emma Grede’s podcast Aspire, the Spice Girl alum said the couple never set out to build “Brand Beckham,” insisting she was not a “pushy parent” despite their £500 million empire.
Victoria was asked about how she decides what “remains personal” and what is part of Brand Beckham.
The questioning appeared to point to Brooklyn’s detailed statement, where he claimed he was controlled by a family focused on public image, including curated posts and staged events.
Seemingly hitting back, Victoria told Emma, “When David and I first met it was never our intention to start a brand.”
She noted, “People talk about "Brand Beckham" - that has happened so organically. When I first met David, I mean he was a Brylcreem boy.”
The fashion designer reflected on how both she and David Beckham built their early careers through major brand partnerships, citing her Spice Girls endorsements alongside his commercial deals.
She said, “Do you know? True story, my mother still has a Spice Girls' pizza in her oven. That pizza's been in the freezer for thirty odd years. So when, people talk about "Brand Beckham", that was never something that we even discussed.”
The mother-of-four added she and David have always focused on separate careers, with him working on Inter Miami and her building her fashion and beauty brands, adding they never viewed themselves as “Brand Beckham” and simply focused on their individual paths.
Victoria Beckham said she always tried to protect her children from public pressure, acknowledging they grew up in the spotlight, after Brooklyn spoke about experiencing “overwhelming anxiety.”
She said: Our children have had a very different upbringing to myself and David and I think the world is also a very different place now then to what it was when they were younger. We've always tried to protect the children as much as we can, we've always been very close.”
However, she insisted she was “never pushy.”
David and Victoria haven't spoken to Brooklyn since last May, when he and his wife Nicola Peltz snubbed the former footballer's 50th birthday celebrations.