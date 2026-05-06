News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Ryan Reynolds sends strong message with Blake Lively after ‘forcing’ Baldoni settlement

Blake Lively surprising settled her sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni ahead of Met Gala 2026

Ryan Reynolds sends strong message with Blake Lively after ‘forcing’ Baldoni settlement
Ryan Reynolds sends strong message with Blake Lively after ‘forcing’ Baldoni settlement

Ryan Reynolds has subtly responded to the rumors of marital woes between him and Blake Lively with new post.

Just a day after Blake made a brave appearance at the Met Gala 2026 red carpet following her settlement with Justin Baldoni in sexual harrasment lawsuit, Ryan turned to his Instagram stories to share a significant message.

The Deadpool actor first shared Vogue's video of The Age of Adaline actress from the Met staircase proudly flaunting her gown in pastel colours featuring an elaborate train.

Next in the series was a an adorable selfie of the couple in which Blake slightly tilted her head against Ryan's as they both flash a smile to the camera.

Ryan Reynolds sends strong message with Blake Lively after ‘forcing’ Baldoni settlement

The selfie was set on Millie Jackson's track Here You Come Again.

Although, Ryan chose not to add any caption to the video or the couple selfie it clearly sent out a message of no tensions between the two.

This post from Ryan came amid a bombshell report by Rob Shuter that he was the driving force behind Blake and Justin's legal settlement just days before the court trial.

"Ryan saw the full picture early, he knew the longer this dragged on, the more it would erode everything — her career, her reputation, even their closest relationships," noted the insider.

As per the source, Ryan’s steady pressure ultimately broke through and “The realization hit her all at once.”

“She had already lost too much — professionally, personally, publicly. The one thing she refused to lose was her marriage,” added the tipster.

Victoria Beckham shares emotional clarification amid ongoing Beckham family feud
Victoria Beckham shares emotional clarification amid ongoing Beckham family feud
Brad Pitt hit with major blow as Angelina Jolie secures upper hand in French winery lawsuit
Brad Pitt hit with major blow as Angelina Jolie secures upper hand in French winery lawsuit
Timothée Chalamet drops first exciting update after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala
Timothée Chalamet drops first exciting update after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala
Lisa Kudrow stuns fans with honest take on Ross and Rachel breakup saga
Lisa Kudrow stuns fans with honest take on Ross and Rachel breakup saga
Sam Smith shocking bombshell drops after his dramatic Met Gala look
Sam Smith shocking bombshell drops after his dramatic Met Gala look
Lively-Baldoni legal fight: Expert reveals 'It Ends with Us' costars settled at staggering ‘cost’
Lively-Baldoni legal fight: Expert reveals 'It Ends with Us' costars settled at staggering ‘cost’
Billie Eilish shares raw confession about sobbing through media training
Billie Eilish shares raw confession about sobbing through media training
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively's Met Gala return as Justin Baldoni case ends
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively's Met Gala return as Justin Baldoni case ends
Rebel Wilson shares sweet family update after welcoming daughter Rose
Rebel Wilson shares sweet family update after welcoming daughter Rose
Hugh Jackman supports Sutton Foster as she makes debut at 2026 Met Gala
Hugh Jackman supports Sutton Foster as she makes debut at 2026 Met Gala
Tom Cruise breaks silence as 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel returns to production
Tom Cruise breaks silence as 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel returns to production
Tony Awards 2026: Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss reveal nominees in surprise move
Tony Awards 2026: Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss reveal nominees in surprise move

Popular News

Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’

Sonam Kapoor gets candid on motherhood: ‘If this triggers you....’
38 minutes ago
Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range

Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range
an hour ago
Princess Kate set to embark on first solo foreign royal trip after her cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate set to embark on first solo foreign royal trip after her cancer diagnosis
4 hours ago