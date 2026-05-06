Ryan Reynolds sends strong message with Blake Lively after ‘forcing’ Baldoni settlement

Ryan Reynolds has subtly responded to the rumors of marital woes between him and Blake Lively with new post.
Just a day after Blake made a brave appearance at the Met Gala 2026 red carpet following her settlement with Justin Baldoni in sexual harrasment lawsuit, Ryan turned to his Instagram stories to share a significant message.
The Deadpool actor first shared Vogue's video of The Age of Adaline actress from the Met staircase proudly flaunting her gown in pastel colours featuring an elaborate train.
Next in the series was a an adorable selfie of the couple in which Blake slightly tilted her head against Ryan's as they both flash a smile to the camera.
The selfie was set on Millie Jackson's track Here You Come Again.
Although, Ryan chose not to add any caption to the video or the couple selfie it clearly sent out a message of no tensions between the two.
This post from Ryan came amid a bombshell report by Rob Shuter that he was the driving force behind Blake and Justin's legal settlement just days before the court trial.
"Ryan saw the full picture early, he knew the longer this dragged on, the more it would erode everything — her career, her reputation, even their closest relationships," noted the insider.
As per the source, Ryan’s steady pressure ultimately broke through and “The realization hit her all at once.”
“She had already lost too much — professionally, personally, publicly. The one thing she refused to lose was her marriage,” added the tipster.