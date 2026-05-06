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Jesse Williams sparks marriage rumours with Alejandra Onieva

The Grey’s Anatomy’ actor set to star in ‘Chaser’ movie that is currently in post-production

Jesse Williams sparks marriage rumours with Alejandra Onieva
Jesse Williams sparks marriage rumours with Alejandra Onieva

Jesse Williams recently sparked wedding speculation to his Hotel Costiera costar Alejandra Onieva.

According to multiple social media buzzes and TMZ, the couple has secretly tied the knot.

While the reports have not yet been confirmed, fans starting speculating that the duo might get married privately on May 5, 2026.

Moreover, the same publication's source on May 4, claimed that the Grey’s Anatomy star and the Spanish actress have been married for several months.

The 43-year-old actor met his alleged current wife during the filming of his Amazon Prime Video's latest series titled Hotel Costiera.


The couple allegedly started dating in September 2025 and their relationship began after they were spotted kissing in Milan, Italy, where they shot the film.

Later, Williams and Onieva confirmed their relationship at the film's premiere in Rome on September 17, 2025.

Before their rumoured wedding, Jesse Williams was married to real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee from 2012 to 2020, with whom he shares two children.

As for Alejandra Onieva, the 33-year-old actress, who is known for keeping her private life out of the limelight, had a relationship with Sebastian Stan, however, why and when their relationship ended still remains unknown.

On professional front, Williams is set to star in Chaser, a movie that is currently in post-production.

Onieva, on other hand, last appeared at events like the Elie Saab Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

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