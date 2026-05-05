News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively's Met Gala return as Justin Baldoni case ends

Blake Lively finally settles 1.5-year of harassment feud with Justin Baldoni on Monday

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Livelys Met Gala return as Justin Baldoni case ends
Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively's Met Gala return as Justin Baldoni case ends  

Ryan Reynolds has broken his silence over his wife, Blake Lively's double triumph.  

The Gossip Girl alum not only returned to the 2026 Met Gala, but she is also back in the headlines after settling her legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni. 

After she made a solo appearance at the Metropolitan Museum without husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Monday, May 4th, Ryan took to his Instagram stories to give a subtle shout-out to his life partner, who finally began winning in life and the legal war she commenced with Justin in December 2024. 

In the viral reel repost by the Deadpool star, who is reportedly behind the settlement between his wife and her It Ends With Us co-star, the Another Simple Favour actress looked unreal as she opted for a pink gown with a long train.

P.C.: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Stories
P.C.: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Stories 

This update came shortly after she settled the ongoing harassment battle with Justin Baldoni in a bombshell move.

Multiple media reports suggested that the two had taken this crucial step to avoid a scheduled trial regarding the 2024 film, It Ends With Us, which was supposed to take place in May, following a 1.5-year feud.

The messy rift included the allegations of sexual harassment and a "smear campaign," which both parties eventually agreed to move forward in a joint statement. 

Rebel Wilson shares sweet family update after welcoming daughter Rose
Rebel Wilson shares sweet family update after welcoming daughter Rose
Hugh Jackman supports Sutton Foster as she makes debut at 2026 Met Gala
Hugh Jackman supports Sutton Foster as she makes debut at 2026 Met Gala
Tom Cruise breaks silence as 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel returns to production
Tom Cruise breaks silence as 'Edge of Tomorrow' sequel returns to production
Tony Awards 2026: Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss reveal nominees in surprise move
Tony Awards 2026: Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss reveal nominees in surprise move
Gigi Hadid dad sparks buzz as supermodel's AI Met Gala photos go viral
Gigi Hadid dad sparks buzz as supermodel's AI Met Gala photos go viral
David Beckham hypes son Romeo as Brooklyn 'snub' turns Met Gala 2026 awkward
David Beckham hypes son Romeo as Brooklyn 'snub' turns Met Gala 2026 awkward
Blake Lively breaks silence amid Met Gala 2026 backlash: 'who invited her?'
Blake Lively breaks silence amid Met Gala 2026 backlash: 'who invited her?'
Sabrina Carpenter, Stevie Nicks team up to captivate Met Gala with iconic duet
Sabrina Carpenter, Stevie Nicks team up to captivate Met Gala with iconic duet
Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé shares heartfelt reason behind decade-long return with Blue Ivy
Met Gala 2026: Beyoncé shares heartfelt reason behind decade-long return with Blue Ivy
What Zendaya and Tom Holland were up to as they snubbed 2026 Met Gala
What Zendaya and Tom Holland were up to as they snubbed 2026 Met Gala
Heidi Klum explains vision behind sculptural Met Gala 2026 outfit
Heidi Klum explains vision behind sculptural Met Gala 2026 outfit
‘The Odyssey’ trailer: Tom Holland vows to bring Odysseus back home in thrilling clip
‘The Odyssey’ trailer: Tom Holland vows to bring Odysseus back home in thrilling clip

Popular News

Rebel Wilson shares sweet family update after welcoming daughter Rose

Rebel Wilson shares sweet family update after welcoming daughter Rose

an hour ago
JD Vance casts ballot with son in Ohio, makes first Iowa campaign visit as VP

JD Vance casts ballot with son in Ohio, makes first Iowa campaign visit as VP
an hour ago
Romania’s Ilie Bolojan ousted as government falls in no-confidence vote

Romania’s Ilie Bolojan ousted as government falls in no-confidence vote
3 hours ago