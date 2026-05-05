Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively's Met Gala return as Justin Baldoni case ends  

Ryan Reynolds has broken his silence over his wife, Blake Lively's double triumph.
The Gossip Girl alum not only returned to the 2026 Met Gala, but she is also back in the headlines after settling her legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni.
After she made a solo appearance at the Metropolitan Museum without husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Monday, May 4th, Ryan took to his Instagram stories to give a subtle shout-out to his life partner, who finally began winning in life and the legal war she commenced with Justin in December 2024.
In the viral reel repost by the Deadpool star, who is reportedly behind the settlement between his wife and her It Ends With Us co-star, the Another Simple Favour actress looked unreal as she opted for a pink gown with a long train.
This update came shortly after she settled the ongoing harassment battle with Justin Baldoni in a bombshell move.
Multiple media reports suggested that the two had taken this crucial step to avoid a scheduled trial regarding the 2024 film, It Ends With Us, which was supposed to take place in May, following a 1.5-year feud.
The messy rift included the allegations of sexual harassment and a "smear campaign," which both parties eventually agreed to move forward in a joint statement.