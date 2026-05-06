Sam Smith shocking bombshell drops after his dramatic Met Gala look

Sam Smith’s shocking engagement bombshell has been dropped by industry insiders, a day after he made a dramatic fashion statement wearing a black mermaid dress with wings at 2026 Met Gala.
Smith, who has been dating fashion designer boyfriend Christian Cowan for more than three years, is now engaged, an insider claimed to Page Six.
The 33-year-old singer, who uses they/them pronouns, along with their boyfriend confirmed their engagement just before arriving at Met Gala, that took place on May 4.
The source in this regard dished out that they were overheard discussing the proposal at New York City's Mark Hotel.
"From what I understand, it was a private engagement," the confidant shared, adding that Smith and Cowan are "over the moon" and "so in love".
Moreover, the non-binary singer's designer-boyfriend reportedly had on a large square-cut yellow diamond ring by Cartier on his wedding finger at the hotel.
As for the Unholy hitmaker, who wore their boyfriend’s design at this year’s Met gala, had no ring on their left hand, which was wrapped in a sheer black glove.
It’s worth mentioning here that Sam Smith and Christian Cowan first started dating in late 2022 but did not take their romance public until May 2024 with their iconic Met Gala debut.
The couple has since mostly kept the details of their relationship off of social media.