Giant squid detected off Australia coast for first time in 25 years

Scientists have made a “monster” discovery in the deep-sea canyons off Western Australia. For the first time in over 25 years, evidence of the elusive giant squid has been detected near the Nyinggulu (Ningaloo) coast.
These legendary creatures can grow longer than a school bus and possess eyes the size of a large pizza.
Researchers from Curtin University did not actually see the squid. Instead, they used a high-tech method called environmental DNA.
By testing seawater samples from depths of up to 4,500 meters, they found genetic “fingerprints” left behind by the animal’s skin and mucus.
Traces were found in six different samples across the Cape Range and Cloates canyons.
Dr. Lisa Kirkendale of the WA Museum noted the significance of the finds, stating:
“This is the first record of a giant squid detected off Western Australia’s coast using eDNA protocols and the northernmost record of A. dux in the eastern Indian Ocean.”
Lead author Dr. Georgia Nester added that while the squid is a superstar, the area is full of mystery, saying:
“These canyons are incredibly rich ecosystems and until now, they’ve been largely unexplored because of the difficulty of working at such extreme depths.”