News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Giant squid detected off Australia coast for first time in 25 years

Researchers found genetic ‘fingerprints’ left behind by the animal’s skin and mucus

Giant squid detected off Australia coast for first time in 25 years
Giant squid detected off Australia coast for first time in 25 years

Scientists have made a “monster” discovery in the deep-sea canyons off Western Australia. For the first time in over 25 years, evidence of the elusive giant squid has been detected near the Nyinggulu (Ningaloo) coast.

These legendary creatures can grow longer than a school bus and possess eyes the size of a large pizza.

Researchers from Curtin University did not actually see the squid. Instead, they used a high-tech method called environmental DNA.

By testing seawater samples from depths of up to 4,500 meters, they found genetic “fingerprints” left behind by the animal’s skin and mucus.

Traces were found in six different samples across the Cape Range and Cloates canyons.

Researchers found genetic ‘fingerprints’ left behind by the animal’s skin and mucus
Researchers found genetic ‘fingerprints’ left behind by the animal’s skin and mucus

Dr. Lisa Kirkendale of the WA Museum noted the significance of the finds, stating:

“This is the first record of a giant squid detected off Western Australia’s coast using eDNA protocols and the northernmost record of A. dux in the eastern Indian Ocean.”

Lead author Dr. Georgia Nester added that while the squid is a superstar, the area is full of mystery, saying:

“These canyons are incredibly rich ecosystems and until now, they’ve been largely unexplored because of the difficulty of working at such extreme depths.”

John Roberts defends Supreme Court against ‘political actors’ labels
John Roberts defends Supreme Court against ‘political actors’ labels
Alaska rock collapse triggers 1,578-foot tsunami, second largest ever recorded
Alaska rock collapse triggers 1,578-foot tsunami, second largest ever recorded
Trump slams CNN, pays tribute to ‘greatest of all time’ Ted Turner after death
Trump slams CNN, pays tribute to ‘greatest of all time’ Ted Turner after death
Zelenskyy praises Hungary’s ‘important step’ after return of seized gold
Zelenskyy praises Hungary’s ‘important step’ after return of seized gold
Trump threatens escalated bombing on Iran if peace talks collapse
Trump threatens escalated bombing on Iran if peace talks collapse
Pope Leo, Trump clash again over Iran as war of words escalates
Pope Leo, Trump clash again over Iran as war of words escalates
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads to Spain after three evacuated from MV Hondius
Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
Trump pauses ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz amid Iran peace talks
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
Romania’s government collapses after PM Ilie Bolojan loses no-confidence vote
US military plane missing: KC-135 Tanker vanishes near Qatar after ‘7700’ emergency alert
US military plane missing: KC-135 Tanker vanishes near Qatar after ‘7700’ emergency alert
Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range
Colorado School Closure: ‘Miracle May’ dumps 2 feet snow on Denver, Front Range
Ohio Primary Election Results 2026: Ramaswamy and Acton to face off for governor
Ohio Primary Election Results 2026: Ramaswamy and Acton to face off for governor

Popular News

John Roberts defends Supreme Court against ‘political actors’ labels

John Roberts defends Supreme Court against ‘political actors’ labels
2 hours ago
A$AP Rocky breaks cover after 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna goes viral

A$AP Rocky breaks cover after 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna goes viral

11 hours ago
McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce

McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce
11 hours ago