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McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce

Rory McIlroy makes honest admission on back-to-back Masters wins in chat with Travis Kelce

McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce
McIlroy opens up on back-to-back Masters wins in interview with Travis Kelce

Rory McIlroy has opened up to being "more motivated than ever" as he returns to action for the first time since winning the Masters for the second time.

According to GB News, the world number two won successive Green Jackets last month when he fended off Scottie Scheffler.

The now six-time major champion recently joined Travis and Jason Kelce on their "New Heights" podcast and did not hesitate in explaining that the emotions following his win in 2025 may never be topped.

McIlroy became just the sixth man to complete the career Grand Slam and admitted that his second victory in August "feels a lot different."

The Northern Irishman said, “I don't think anything will ever touch last year's. It's 17 years, you're waiting to do this thing and you get to the point and you wonder if it's ever going to happen. And then just the emotion and, yeah, I don't think anything will top just the euphoria of it all last year.”

"But I think this year was validation. Like, I proved last year that I could do it at this place, and then I go back and, you know, arguably without my best stuff. I built a really big lead over the first two days, but… lost the lead on Sunday, came back, played really solid to get it done. I think just validation on my part that this is where I should be. This is the level that I should be operating at," he added.

McIlroy struggled to compete at the two following majors after the Masters last year. He could not find his swing at the USPGA Championship or the US Open, before registering a top 10 finish at the Open.

McIlroy all set to return on Thursday at 3:05pm BST, looking for a fifth career win at Quail Hollow.

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