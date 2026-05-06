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A$AP Rocky breaks cover after 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna goes viral

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been in the headlines after "intense" discussion at the 2026 Met Gala

A$AP Rocky breaks cover after 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna goes viral
A$AP Rocky breaks cover after 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna goes viral  

A$AP Rocky has made his first public appearance after the escalating tension rumours with his girlfriend, Rihanna. 

The couple has been in the headlines after their high-profile joint appearance at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday, May 4th, as several insiders believed that the two are not on the "same page."

After their "intense moment," Rocky made his first solo appearance in New York City on Wednesday, May 6th.

TMZ reported that the Sundress hitmaker appeared "tensed," giving "off" vibes after attending the fashion event that he co-chaired last May.

For the outing, the father of three opted for a blue jacket, which he paired with white trousers and black sunglasses. He was also smoking during the appearance.

This sighting marked his first since he was having an intense moment with his long-time partner and mother of his three children, RZA Athelston Mayers, 5, Riot Rose Mayers, 3, and a daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, 8 months old.

Notably, the viral footage showed a high-profile, intense moment between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky following their red-carpet appearance.

In the viral clips, the two look very serious, fuelling trouble in paradise rumours.

Despite these ongoing rumours, neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has responded to the online chatter. 

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