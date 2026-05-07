Kash Patel Bourbon Controversy: Inside the ‘KA$H’ branded gifts and FBI ethics probe

FBI Director Kash Patel is facing fresh scrutiny following reports that he frequently distributes personalized bottles of bourbon while on official government business.
According to an investigation by The Atlantic, Patel travels with a supply of Kentucky-distilled Woodford Reserve, custom-engraved with an FBI shield and his named stylized as “KA$H.”
The bottles reportedly feature his signature and the number “9,” marking his place as the ninth confirmed FBI Director. Sources claim Patel has gifted these bottles to everyone from staff to civilians.
One incident in March at the Quantico training facility allegedly saw Patel “lose his mind” when a bottle went missing from a case he brought for a seminar.
Retired agent Kurt Siuzdak remarked that the situation “turned into a shshow,” with Patel reportedly threatening polygraph tests for staff.
When the FBI maintains that gifting booze is a “tradition in the FBI that started well over a decade ago,” critics are alarmed.
Former analyst George Hill stated, “Handing out bottles of liquor at the premier law-enforcement agency – it makes me frightened for the country.”
Even President Trump has reportedly expressed disappointment after a video surfaced of Patel chugging beer with the Olympic hockey team in Milan.