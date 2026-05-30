PlayStation Plus 12-month membership giveaway 2026: Who can win it?

PlayStation has been under spotlight for the past several weeks due to its updates, price hikes, and more, with users now having a chance to win a free PlayStation Plus 12 Month Membership through Sony’s annual Days of Play 2026 event, which runs until June 10, 2026.
The promotion is garnering significant attention as gamers actively search for PlayStation Plus membership plans, PlayStation Plus PS5 benefits, and PlayStation Plus subscription deals.
How to get PlayStation Plus 12 month membership?
To enter, players must participate in selected in-game challenges across popular titles, including EA Sports Madden NFL 26, NBA 2K26, Tekken 8, Gran Turismo 7, Astro Bot, Fortnite, and Mortal Kombat 1.
Eligible participants will be entered into sweepstakes providing exciting rewards that offers an enhnaced gaming experinece.
The rewards include PlayStation Store credit, DualSense controllers, and a free year of PlayStation Plus membership.
It is pertinent to mention that Sony isn’t providing free subscriptions to everyone. Instead, the PlayStation Plus 12-month subscription is only accessible as a prize for some winners via the official sweepstakes system.
The promotion has also increased fans attention among PS5 players looking for PlayStation Plus games, PlayStation Plus pricing tiers, and PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium plans.
Moreover, many users are currently exploring PlayStation Plus free trial offers and seasonal discounts during promotional events.
Meanwhile, Sony has confirmed new PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2026, bringing a pack of intriguing games that never fail to captivate gamer’s attention.
The PS Plus monthly games for June 2026 include Grounded: Fully Yoked Edition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.
Players who want a chance to win must complete all required challenges before the June 10 deadline.