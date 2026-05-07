Shakira drops exciting teaser for FIFA World Cup 2026 official song ‘Dai Dai’

Shakira is set to rule the football world and charts again with an exciting FIFA song!
The Waka Waka hitmaker sparked massive thrill among fans by sharing an exciting news via her official Instagram handle on Thursday, May 7.
In the update, the 49-year-old Colombian singer announced the release of an electrifying track for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and shared an exciting teaser for the music video.
Titled Dai Dai, the official FIFA World Cup 2026 song is set to release on May 14, 2026.
“From Maracaná Stadium, here is “Dai Dai,” the @fifaworldcup Official Song 2026. Coming 5/14. We’re ready! @burnaboygram,” Shakira announced.
The exciting preview showed the Hips Don’t Lie hitmaker taking over the Maracaná Stadium with a highly energetic performance as the song played in the background.
Fans’ reactions:
Within a few minutes after Shakira made the exciting announcement, fans flooded her comments section with their thrilled reactions.
“The Queen of the World Cup blessed our sixth title! There's much more to come!” wrote one.
Another stated, “HISTORY IN THE MAKING,” while a third excitedly exclaimed, “Now yes, there's a World Cup!!!! The queen has arrived!!!”
“Out of nowhere, Mommy??? You promised nothing and delivered EVERYTHING! I love youuuuu,” a fourth penned.
Dai Dai release date:
Shakira is set to release the 2026 FIFA World Cup official song, Dai Dai, on May 14, 2026.