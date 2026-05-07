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‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish twist lifts elimination odds to record high

The popular reality series will conclude on May 20

‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish twist lifts elimination odds to record high
‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish twist lifts elimination odds to record high

 twist involving Billie Eilish on Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans has lifted one contestant's elimination odds to 94 percent.

The episode 11 of the reality series that airs tonight, may have flipped completely in the final hours before it hits floors as E! News reported that Bad Guy singer gave an interview on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.

During the show, Poehler asked Eilish if she likes the show Survivor, to which the Blue hitmaker replied that she does and then, while bursting out laughing alongside Poehler, quipping, “They have my own Billie Eilish Idol.”

“I just heard that,” the host continued while still laughing and asking the24-year-old singer if the show named the idol after her.

“It’s a Billie Eilish Idol,” the BIRDS OF A FEATHER songstress responded while slightly rolling her eyes.

In short, if the person with immunity gets voted out, it goes back to the first owner and all the votes switch to that first owner too.


Premiered on February 25, 2026, on CBS, Survivor 50 aired with a three-hour episode.

The survivors of the show who have made to the show till now are Rizo Velovic, Jonathan Young, Cirie Fields, Rick Devens, Aubry Bracco, Joseph "Joe" Hunter, and Tiffany Ervin.

Hosted by long-time host and showrunner Jeff Probst, Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans will conclude on May 20, 2026.

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