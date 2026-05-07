News
Make us preferred on Google
News

KJ Apa brutally roasted as fans claim Mr. Fantasy drama a ‘PR stunt’

The ‘Riverdale’ star sparks scathing reactions after calling out his alter ego Mr. Fantasy for stealing his image

KJ Apa brutally roasted as fans claim Mr. Fantasy drama a ‘PR stunt’
KJ Apa brutally roasted as fans claim Mr. Fantasy drama a ‘PR stunt’

KJ Apa is at the center of attention for his surprise move.

On Wednesday, May 6, the Riverdale star took to Instagram to release a scathing video message, calling out his rumored musical alter ego Mr. Fantasy for allegedly stealing his image.

Mr. Fantasy is a viral musical persona and TikTok sensation widely believed to be the alter ego of New Zealand-born actor KJ Apa.

In his video message, the 28-year-old actor – who has a striking resemblance and an identical tattoo as Mr. Fantasy – called him out for impersonating him and ruining his career by turning him into a joke.

"I have to (talk about) it now because it's hurting me, and my career, and there was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who were really close to me by a guy who's completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image and my likeness. And I think we all know who we're talking about,” he lashed out.

The I Still Believe actor added, "I can't just sit back and watch it happen and see my life literally, everything that I've worked hard for, now come to a halt because of this f**king idiot. Look in the mirror and tell yourself that you're not a f**king liar and a thief because that's exactly what you are.”

Fans’ reactions:

After KJ Apa’s scathing statement, fans took to Instagram to brutally roast him, claiming that the move is a “PR stunt” and Mr. Fantasy is none other than the actor himself.

“having the ability to create celebrity beef with yourself is a level of celebrity unreached until now,” slammed a first, while a second laughed, “Imagine Miley making beef with Hannah.”

A third added, “I’ll believe it when they’re both in the same room.”

“imagine having beef with yourself,” a fourth roasted.

For those unfamiliar, KJ Apa’s message came after Mr. Fantasy released a new music video for his song Do Me Right, featuring cameos by the actor’s famous friends, including his Riverdale costars Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Lili Reinhart.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez suffer major setback after massive Instagram update
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez suffer major setback after massive Instagram update
Jake Hall dead at 35: ‘TOWIE’ star’s daughter’s mom mourns after tragic loss
Jake Hall dead at 35: ‘TOWIE’ star’s daughter’s mom mourns after tragic loss
Selena Gomez pens beautiful message after enjoying ‘Life is Short’ with Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez pens beautiful message after enjoying ‘Life is Short’ with Benny Blanco
Billie Eilish celebrates concert movie release with Nat Wolff amid relationship buzz
Billie Eilish celebrates concert movie release with Nat Wolff amid relationship buzz
‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish twist lifts elimination odds to record high
‘Survivor 50’: Billie Eilish twist lifts elimination odds to record high
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
Robert Downey Jr. criticises social media fame in blunt remarks
Robert Downey Jr. criticises social media fame in blunt remarks
Inside Blake Lively’s surprising plan for Taylor Swift after Justin Baldoni settlement
Inside Blake Lively’s surprising plan for Taylor Swift after Justin Baldoni settlement
Jane Fonda shares emotional tribute to Ted Turner after his death
Jane Fonda shares emotional tribute to Ted Turner after his death
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up premiere night in glamorous outing
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up premiere night in glamorous outing
Sacha Baron Cohen set to shine on screen again after divorce from Isla Fisher
Sacha Baron Cohen set to shine on screen again after divorce from Isla Fisher
Timothée Chalamet washes off 'bad boyfriend' label after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2026
Timothée Chalamet washes off 'bad boyfriend' label after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2026

Popular News

Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?

Will Elon Musk win lawsuit against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman?
2 hours ago
Nintendo announces first new Star Fox game in decade for Switch 2

Nintendo announces first new Star Fox game in decade for Switch 2
4 hours ago
King Charles, Andrew’s rift grows amid claims of Sandringham snub

King Charles, Andrew’s rift grows amid claims of Sandringham snub
6 hours ago