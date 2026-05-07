KJ Apa brutally roasted as fans claim Mr. Fantasy drama a ‘PR stunt’

KJ Apa is at the center of attention for his surprise move.
On Wednesday, May 6, the Riverdale star took to Instagram to release a scathing video message, calling out his rumored musical alter ego Mr. Fantasy for allegedly stealing his image.
Mr. Fantasy is a viral musical persona and TikTok sensation widely believed to be the alter ego of New Zealand-born actor KJ Apa.
In his video message, the 28-year-old actor – who has a striking resemblance and an identical tattoo as Mr. Fantasy – called him out for impersonating him and ruining his career by turning him into a joke.
"I have to (talk about) it now because it's hurting me, and my career, and there was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who were really close to me by a guy who's completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image and my likeness. And I think we all know who we're talking about,” he lashed out.
The I Still Believe actor added, "I can't just sit back and watch it happen and see my life literally, everything that I've worked hard for, now come to a halt because of this f**king idiot. Look in the mirror and tell yourself that you're not a f**king liar and a thief because that's exactly what you are.”
Fans’ reactions:
After KJ Apa’s scathing statement, fans took to Instagram to brutally roast him, claiming that the move is a “PR stunt” and Mr. Fantasy is none other than the actor himself.
“having the ability to create celebrity beef with yourself is a level of celebrity unreached until now,” slammed a first, while a second laughed, “Imagine Miley making beef with Hannah.”
A third added, “I’ll believe it when they’re both in the same room.”
“imagine having beef with yourself,” a fourth roasted.
For those unfamiliar, KJ Apa’s message came after Mr. Fantasy released a new music video for his song Do Me Right, featuring cameos by the actor’s famous friends, including his Riverdale costars Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Lili Reinhart.