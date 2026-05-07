Savannah Guthrie returns to ‘Today’ after abrupt mid-show exit sparks concern

Savannah Guthrie has made a surprising return to NBC’s Today on Thursday after sparking concern with an abrupt mid-show exit a day earlier.
During Wednesday’s broadcast, co-anchor Craig Melvin told viewers that Guthrie “had to leave a little early” but confirmed her return the next day.
Why did Savannah Guthrie leave show early?
The reason behind her sudden mid-show exit remains underwraps.
The Today anchor appeared back on air on Thursday alongside Willie Geist and seemed in good spirits while discussing the upcoming Elle series.
Moreover, she expressed gratitude via an Instagram Story to a former high school teacher who visited the Today plaza carrying old photos of her from her school days in Arizona.
Though Guthrie missed the reunion because of her early exit.
Notably, the popular American broadcaster has been in the spotlight since months after the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1, 2026.
The NBC anchor has resumed her journalistic duties after two-months of break.
As per authorities, the investigation remains active, with the FBI and local law enforcement continuing DNA and video analysis. FBI Director Kash Patel recently criticized the early handling of the case, while local officials defended their response.