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Billie Eilish celebrates concert movie release with Nat Wolff amid relationship buzz

The 'Birds Of A Feather' singer stepped out to celebrate her new concert movie with Nat Wolff

Billie Eilish celebrates concert movie release alongside Nat Wolff amid relationship buzz
Billie Eilish celebrates concert movie release alongside Nat Wolff amid relationship buzz

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff made their red carpet debut together while celebrating the release of her new concert film.

On Wednesday, May 6, the Birds Of A Feather singer stepped out to celebrate her new concert movie, Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D).

Eilish opted for a layered look featuring a green Ralph Lauren Polo shirt, white sleeves and a black skirt as she posed with Wolff.

On the other hand, the Paper Towns star wore a brown double-breasted suit over a white shirt without a tie.

Billie Eilish celebrates concert movie release with Nat Wolff amid relationship buzz

Eilish posed with other stars on the red carpet Wednesday night in Los Angeles, including her brother, Finneas, and filmmaker James Cameron.

Notably, The Avatar: Fire and Ash director also co-directed Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour with Eilish.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff were first connected in March 2025 after being photographed leaving an event together.

In June 2025, they were photographed kissing on a balcony in Venice and they also attended the 2026 Grammy Awards together in February.

Wolff appeared in Eilish’s Chihiro music video and joined her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour with brother Alex Wolff.

He also previously praised Eilish’s talent in a 2024 Vogue interview.

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