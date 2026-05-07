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Harry Styles sparks excitement with 'Dance No More' music video release

'Dance No More' is the third song from 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally' album to receive a music video.

Harry Styles sparks excitement with Dance No More music video release
Harry Styles sparks excitement with 'Dance No More' music video release

Harry Styles has released an exciting music video for “Dance No More,” the latest single from his popular album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Taking to Instagram, the Watermelon Sugar crooner shared an exciting update via an Instagram post regarding the release of a new video, writing, “Dance No More Video. Out Now.”

“Respect Your Mother,” he added.


‘Dance No More’ video released

Directed by Colin Solal Cardo, the video features Styles dancing in red gym shorts and white sneakers alongside more than two dozen dancers.

The setting includes a school gym performance before turning into a full disco-style party filled with choreography and chaotic celebration.

Dance No More is the third song from the album to receive a music video.

The Sign of the Times star previously released visuals for “Aperture,” which showed him escaping a stalker, and “American Girls,” where he performed some dangerous stunt scenes on a movie set.

The new release lands just before Styles’ upcoming Together, Together Tour that initiates on May 16 in Amsterdam.

The massive tour will also include 12 nights in London, with several thrilling shows scheduled at different locations, including in Brazil and Mexico, and 30 performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

Styles has already promoted the album with live performances, including a dance-heavy debut of “Aperture” at the Brit Awards and a special concert in Manchester streamed on Netflix.

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