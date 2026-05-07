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Jake Hall dead at 35: ‘TOWIE’ star’s daughter’s mom mourns after tragic loss

‘The Only Way is Essex’ alum Jake Hall dies tragically after a shocking accident at the age of 35

Jake Hall dead at 35: ‘TOWIE’ star’s daughter’s mom mourns after tragic loss
Jake Hall dead at 35: ‘TOWIE’ star’s daughter’s mom mourns after tragic loss

Jake Hall has left his loved ones mourning.

On Thursday, May 7, Mirror reported that The Only Way is Essex star died at the age of 35 after suffering a tragic accident in Spain.

The late American basketball player was discovered dead at a Spanish holiday villa in Majorca after suffering fatal injuries due to crashing through a glass door.

According to the report, Jake was found with severe head wounds caused by broken glass after allegedly returning to the rented property after spending a night out.

It was also reported that four men and two women who were sharing the villa with the reality star have been interrogated by the authorities.

As per the update, the cops were told that the group had spent the evening out before returning to the property during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Following the tragic news, Jake Hall’s ex-wife, Misse Beqiri – who shares an eight-year-old daughter River with him – issued an emotional statement, urging everyone to respect their privacy at the devastating time.

Misse’s spokesperson, while speaking to Tyla, said, “At this time, Misse’s focus is on supporting and protecting their child as they come to terms with this devastating loss.

"The family are asking for privacy, compassion and respect while they grieve privately,” they added.

Jake Hall and Misse Beqiri got engaged back in 2018 after welcoming their daughter, River, in November 2017.

The former couple parted ways in 2021 after spending five years together.

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