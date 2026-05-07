News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Inside Blake Lively’s surprising plan for Taylor Swift after Justin Baldoni settlement

Blake Lively's friendship with Taylor Swift came to a bitter end amid her legal war with Justin Baldoni

Inside Blake Lively’s surprising plan for Taylor Swift after Justin Baldoni settlement
Inside Blake Lively’s surprising plan for Taylor Swift after Justin Baldoni settlement

Blake Lively is "convinced" that her broken bond with Taylor Swift still has a chance.

The Age of Adaline actress just took a sigh of relief as her legal war with Justin Baldoni came to a dramatic conclusion on Monday, May 4, after a surprising settlement.

Now that the choas in her life - which also costed her years long friendship with the 14-time Grammy winner has come to an end, Blake believes that she and Taylor can start over.

"Blake genuinely believes there’s still a path back," a source told Rob Shuter.

"Now that the legal mess is over, she thinks the hardest part is behind her and there’s real hope they can move forward," they added.

As per the insider, "Just like she had her Met Gala dress ready, she already has a dress picked out for Taylor’s wedding."

"That’s how convinced she was — and still is — that this friendship can be saved," added the source.

Sources close to the Gossip Girl alum claim that Blake is looking at this settlement with her It Ends with Us costar and director as an apportunity to make up for personal damage.

"She knows not everything snaps back overnight," noted a source.

However, "Blake believes removing the chaos changes everything. She thinks once the noise is gone, there’s room for real healing."

Blake Lively filed a sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in 2024 - which was set for a court trial this month.

Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
Robert Downey Jr. criticises social media fame in blunt remarks
Robert Downey Jr. criticises social media fame in blunt remarks
Jane Fonda shares emotional tribute to Ted Turner after his death
Jane Fonda shares emotional tribute to Ted Turner after his death
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up premiere night in glamorous outing
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco light up premiere night in glamorous outing
Sacha Baron Cohen set to shine on screen again after divorce from Isla Fisher
Sacha Baron Cohen set to shine on screen again after divorce from Isla Fisher
Timothée Chalamet washes off 'bad boyfriend' label after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2026
Timothée Chalamet washes off 'bad boyfriend' label after ditching Kylie Jenner at Met Gala 2026
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton step out hand in hand in New York City
Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton step out hand in hand in New York City
Justin Baldoni makes first public appearance after Blake Lively legal settlement
Justin Baldoni makes first public appearance after Blake Lively legal settlement
'Landman' season 3 release gets ‘soon’ update: Details inside
'Landman' season 3 release gets ‘soon’ update: Details inside
A$AP Rocky breaks cover after 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna goes viral
A$AP Rocky breaks cover after 2026 Met Gala moment with Rihanna goes viral
Ted Turner net worth, death, wife and career: Everything to know
Ted Turner net worth, death, wife and career: Everything to know
Travis Kelce hints at 'wild' moment with Taylor Swift as wedding buzz mounts
Travis Kelce hints at 'wild' moment with Taylor Swift as wedding buzz mounts

Popular News

Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Princess Anne's special moment lights up Buckingham Palace Garden Party
23 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
14 minutes ago
‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn

‘Dhurandhar 2’ vs Trimurti Films: Legal fight over song takes shocking turn
2 hours ago