Inside Blake Lively’s surprising plan for Taylor Swift after Justin Baldoni settlement

Blake Lively is "convinced" that her broken bond with Taylor Swift still has a chance.
The Age of Adaline actress just took a sigh of relief as her legal war with Justin Baldoni came to a dramatic conclusion on Monday, May 4, after a surprising settlement.
Now that the choas in her life - which also costed her years long friendship with the 14-time Grammy winner has come to an end, Blake believes that she and Taylor can start over.
"Blake genuinely believes there’s still a path back," a source told Rob Shuter.
"Now that the legal mess is over, she thinks the hardest part is behind her and there’s real hope they can move forward," they added.
As per the insider, "Just like she had her Met Gala dress ready, she already has a dress picked out for Taylor’s wedding."
"That’s how convinced she was — and still is — that this friendship can be saved," added the source.
Sources close to the Gossip Girl alum claim that Blake is looking at this settlement with her It Ends with Us costar and director as an apportunity to make up for personal damage.
"She knows not everything snaps back overnight," noted a source.
However, "Blake believes removing the chaos changes everything. She thinks once the noise is gone, there’s room for real healing."
Blake Lively filed a sexual harrasment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni in 2024 - which was set for a court trial this month.