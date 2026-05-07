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Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen reunite after explosive social media feud

Sheen sisters got involved in a public feud earlier this year over claims that Lola had been secretly seeing Sami’s ex-boyfriend

Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen reunite after explosive social media feud
Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen reunite after explosive social media feud

Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen appeared to put their public fight behind them as they were spotted together at the premiere of Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The daughters of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards walked the red carpet together at the Village Theatre, posing with locked arms.

PC: Variety via Getty Images
PC: Variety via Getty Images

Sami turned heads in a glamorous sequined black gown with an updo hairstyle, while Lola rocked in a white polka-dot dress.

Shortly after the event, Sami shared some images from the event on her social media account, calling it the “best night ever,” while Lola described the outing as “so fun.”

The reunion excited fans because the sisters got involved in a public feud earlier this year over claims that Lola had been secretly seeing Sami’s ex-boyfriend, Aiden David.

Sami hinted at a drama in a TikTok post in January, while Lola refused the accusation in a lengthy Instagram statement, explaining that David had been working and living at their family home.

The sisters’ relationship has undergone many ups and downs for years, even becoming a storyline on Denise Richards’ reality show.

Despite another public disagreement in 2025 over social media posts, the latest appearance hints towards siblings reconnection.

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