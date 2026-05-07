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Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas is famous for hyping up his wife Priyanka Chopra’s achievements on social media

Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas recently hyped up his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new project alongside Orlando Bloom.

His wife’s constant cheerleader husband to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, May 7, and shared the exciting news about her movie with the The Cut actor.

“What a badass,” and “Another one,” posted the Sucker hitmaker with a fire emoji.

Priyanka Chopra’s new project with Orlando Bloom gets shout-out from Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas's post comes after the Citadel actress making headlines to star in a survival thriller titled Reset.

The storyline of PC's forthcoming film reads as, “It follows a woman (Priyanka) who wakes up in the middle of the wilderness days from civilisation with no memory of how she got there, finding that her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger (Orlando), who, however, may not be who he says he is.”

Directed by Matt Smukler, the movie has been written by Jordan Rawlins and is expected to begin its production in August 2026.

The upcoming thriller movie will be backed by Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber under their Fratricidal Films banner.

Moreover, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Purple Pebble Pictures and Orlando Bloom’s Amazing Owl have also joined the production team, while Nadine de Barros will serve as executive producer.

On the professional front, Chopra is set to star in an Indian movie Varanasi.

Bloom, on other hand, was last seen in 2025’s British action comedy film, Deep Cover.

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