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Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez suffer major setback after massive Instagram update

Instagram's bot cleanup update affects numerous celebrities including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and more

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez suffer major setback after massive Instagram update
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez suffer major setback after massive Instagram update

Besties, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez among many celebrities have suffered a major setback after massive shakeup.

The American pop icon's reportedly lost a large number of followers on their respective Instagram accounts on May 6, 2026, after an overnight update of bot clean up carried out by Meta.

As per multiple content creators, Taylor and Selena lost nearly 7 million bot followers besides fellow music artists like, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and BTS.

In a video shared by Andrew Ramdat, he listed down the celebrities and number of followers they lost in just one wipe out.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez suffer major setback after massive Instagram update

This supposed Instagram rollout took place just a day after a star-studded line up of celebrities and renowned figures flaunted their looks at the red carpet of Met Gala 2026.

The bot cleanup apparantly also affected the many sports celebrities, including the likes of Ronaldo, Neymar and Lional Messi.

Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez suffer major setback after massive Instagram update

It is pertinent to mention, as of now, no official statement has been issued from Meta on the Instagram bot clean up update.

This report came just weeks ahead of Taylor Swift's highly anticipated wedding with Travis Kelce, set to take place this sumnmer.

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