Selena Gomez pens beautiful message after enjoying ‘Life is Short’ with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has paid homage to a "legend" after enjoying special premiere with husband Benny Blanco.
Shortly after stepping out with Benny to support her Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short at the premiere of his Netflix documentory Life Is Short, Selena penned a special tribute.
Sharing a carousel of photos with Martin, the Calm Down songstress wrote, "This man who doesn’t have social media is truly outstandingly witty, smart and has given the most wonderful attributes to our world of comedy."
She continued, "Some may not know much that follow me. But Martin Short is nothing short of a legend. His outlook on life is simply joyful."
"I cried, laughed and empathized his entire story. Check it out on @netflix now please. Worth every minute. thank you Marty for your inspiring and tremendous heart that makes me forever happy," added the Single Soon singer.
For the premiere of Life Is Short, the couple twinned in elegant all-black outfits with statement accessories doing all the talking.
Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got married in August of 2025 in an intimate ceremony.