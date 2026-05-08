Millie Bobby marks Jake Bongiovi’s 24th with rare romantic snap, touching post

Millie Bobby Brown is marking her favorite person’s day with a loving gesture.
The Stranger Things actress took to Instagram on Thursday, May 7, to ring in her darling husband, Jake Bongiovi’s, 24th birthday, sharing a heart-melting post that sent fans swooning.
“my persons day, today and always. i love you!!!!!!!” she wished.
Accompanying the special wish was a romantic photo featuring the lovebirds at a scenic beach as they locked their lips for a passionate kiss with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.
The snap showed the Enola Holmes star dressed in a striking black ensemble featuring white polka dots, while her American actor husband kept it casual in a light-colored shirt paired with a shorts.
Fans’ reactions:
Millie Bobby Brown’s touching tribute received heartfelt reactions from fans, who gushed over the couple’s sweet photo.
“so cute!!” swooned a first, while another gushed, “aww the moon and sunset.”
A third hailed, “Your love is the best! Happy birthday.”
“Happy birthday Jake! May May God always protect and bless you and grant you many years of life. Happy birthday to you, Dad, and to my mom, Millie!” penned a fourth.
About Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi:
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi began dating in 2021 and announced their engagement two years later in 2023.
In May 2024, the couple tied the knot in an intimate, private ceremony, and welcomed their first child, an adopted baby girl, in August 2025.