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Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun pack on PDA as they board private jet

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun reportedly began dating in September 2025

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun pack on PDA as they board private jet
Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun pack on PDA as they board private jet 

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun were seen sharing a affectionate moment as they boarded a private jet in Queensland, with the pair putting on a loved-up display during their travels.

The pair were spotted arriving at Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport on Friday afternoon ahead of boarding a private jet, openly displaying their affection.

They were seen holding hands as they crossed the tarmac after exiting a black Mercedes SUV, appearing unbothered about showing their romance in public.

Sweeney and Braun appeared in high spirits as they walked toward the aircraft, smiling and chatting together along the tarmac.

P.C: Dailymail
P.C: Dailymail

The Euphoria star opted for a relaxed travel look, wearing a fitted white jumper with flared blue jeans and white sneakers.

She styled her blonde locks in tight braids that were tied into a low bun at the nape of her neck.

On the other hand Scooter donned a light blue sweater over a white T-shirt, with a pair of knee-length green cargo shorts.

Making his way across the tarmac with luggage in tow, the music mogul finished his laid-back travel look with a blue baseball cap and white sneakers.

Notably, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun reportedly began dating in September 2025 after meeting at the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy.

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