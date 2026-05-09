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Hantavirus cruise passengers to be evacuated soon: Report

Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare variant capable of person-to-person transmission through prolonged close contact

Hantavirus cruise passengers to be evacuated soon: Report
Hantavirus cruise passengers to be evacuated soon: Report 

Concerns surrounding the reported hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius continue to raise as authorities are preparing to evacuate passengers from the cruise ship within a day.

Search interest around terms including “hantavirus cruise ship timeline,” “hantavirus cruise ship update,” “hantavirus cruise ship location,” and “hantavirus cruise ship deaths have significantly increased online after reports associated with the expedition vessel.

As per reports, passengers will leave the cruise ship under strict precautionary measures while wearing protective equipment before being transported to airports to travel via flights back to their homes, but that too under diligent monitoring.

Initially, Spanish passengers are likely to be evacuated first.

The outbreak has been associated with the Andes strain of hantavirus, a rare variant capable of person-to-person transmission through prolonged close contact.


Some health officials have confirmed and suspected several cases connected to the ship, while authorities in several countries continue contact tracing efforts.

The vessel, which departed from Argentina in April, has been diligently monitored after several passengers reportedly developed symptoms during the voyage.

Several officials said that no widespread public health threat currently exists, though monitoring measures remain in place.

The World Health Organisation and national health agencies continue to advise caution, underscoring that Hantavirus infections are quite rare and usually linked to rodent exposure.

However, some experts noted that Hantavirus will not become the next Covid, though it has similar symptoms.

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