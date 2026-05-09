Betty Broderick, convicted of killing ex-husband and his wife, dies behind bars at 78 

Betty Broderick, the woman convicted of murdering her ex-husband and his wife in their bed on November 5, 1989, has passed away behind bars at the age of 78.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s officials told NBC News that Elizabeth A. Broderick was transported from the California institution where she was jailed to a medical facility on April 18. She died the following Friday.
Though the medical officer called her death natural; the San Bernardino County coroner will conduct an official examination.
Broderick was convicted of second-degree murder in 1991 for the deaths of Daniel Broderick III, 44, and Linda Kolkena Broderick, 28, and was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
For those unaware, she and Daniel Broderick tied the knot in 1969, but Daniel got involved with Linda Kolkena. They both parted their ways in 1985.
In 1989, Betty Broderick shot and killed her ex-husband and his wife Linda in their bedroom.
Following their trials, she got consecutive prison sentences totalling 32 years to life.