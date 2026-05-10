Taylor Fritz sparks controversy after influencer allegations amid Olivia Jade rumors

Taylor Fritz was recently criticized by influencer Claudia Oshry following his breakup with Morgan Riddle. Not long after the split was confirmed, Fritz was reportedly seen getting close to Olivia Jade, the American YouTuber who happens to be the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin.
On a recently-released episode of “The Toast” podcast, which Oshry co-hosts with her sister Jackie, the 31-year-old influencer criticized Fritz.
She said, "This is so crazy! I love this for Olivia Jade, because like, seriously, f**k Jacob Elordi. But actually I get the vibe that he's like an a**hole. I just feel like he's not a good boyfriend."
Oshry also brought up Taylor Fritz's son Jordan, who was born in early 2017 as the only child of the American ATP star and his then-wife Raquel Pedraza. According to the influencer, Jade would do well do steer clear of having a boyfriend who is already a father.
"Also, doesn't he have a child? And I just feel like that's not congruous at this moment with what Olivia Jade needs. She's literally 12 years old," Oshry added.
It's worth noting that TMZ recently reported that Fritz and Jade are not dating despite the wild rumors about them.
The report also claimed that the ATP star is not interested in dating someone new so soon after the end of his six-year-long relationship with Morgan Riddle.