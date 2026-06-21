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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Katy Perry lights up Lisbon show as she takes a sharp dig at Orlando Bloom

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker slated to be release her new dis track, 'Watch It Burn' next week

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Katy Perry lights up Lisbon show as she takes a sharp dig at Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry lights up Lisbon show as she takes a sharp dig at Orlando Bloom 

Katy Perry has continued to bring "fun" during her headline-grabbing show in Lisbon, Portugal.

Snubbing her former boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, on the 2026 International Father's Day, the popstar has dropped a carousel of images from her powerful performance that took place on Saturday, June 20.

Katy, who is set to release her first single of the year, Watch It Burn, said, "I may only be 24% Portuguese, but I brought 100% to @rockinriolisboa."  

The critically acclaimed singer opened her 19-slide post with a photo of herself showing off her blue mini crop top, matching shorts, while signing an electric guitar.

She also offered a close look at her large-sized t-shirt, which has a message, "I am not a robo," seemingly for her exes, Orlando Bloom and John Mayer. 

In another video clip, the mom of one heard saying, "I lost all my world for a little bit. It was just a whisper, but as I am about to release my next song, next week, Watch It Burn, I will tell you my words back," left the crowd screaming. 

She also dropped a photo of her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, with a message for Orlando on 2026 Father's Day.

Katy Perry will drop her new track, Watch It Burn, in which she reportedly details her painful relationship journeys.

The upcoming rendition will be available on June 26th.  

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