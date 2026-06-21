Royal
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Harry, Meghan Markle 'uneasy' over William's ill-treatment towards Beatrice, Eugenie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to UK next month first time alongside Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Harry, Meghan Markle uneasy over Williams ill-treatment towards Beatrice, Eugenie
Harry, Meghan Markle 'uneasy' over William's ill-treatment towards Beatrice, Eugenie 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly expressed "disappointment" over Prince William's ill treatment towards their cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Before they travelled to the United Kingdom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex raised concerns for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughters, who have no choice but to swallow the insult.

After Beatrice and Eugenie showed courage to attend the high-profile wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperlings, they also interacted with the Prince of Wales despite the ongoing controversy of their father with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The Princess of York, who was also supposed to attend the 2026 Royal Ascot, also greeted the British Royal Family's clan during the Cotswolds wedding, including Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

Now, insiders close to Meghan and Harry claimed that their latest interaction has left the Sussexes "uneasy" as they have been trying to help the two princesses in the wake of their father's humiliation.

"Seeing them [Beatrice and Eugenie] quite literally kiss up to William after all the hours they’ve spent counselling them on how to handle this threat of eviction he's been hanging over them was very disturbing for Harry and Meghan," the tipster told Heat World.

Furthermore, the source revealed, "Clearly, the girls are doing all they can to save their own skins, and unfortunately, that does make Meghan and Harry pretty uneasy. How can they trust them if they’re going to lay at William’s feet the moment that they get the chance?" 

It is unclear whether, during their upcoming trip to the UK, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. 

Meghan Markle celebrates Father's Day with Harry, calls herself 'lucky' before UK visit
Meghan Markle celebrates Father's Day with Harry, calls herself 'lucky' before UK visit
Prince William touched as King Charles shares emotional wish on his 44th birthday
Prince William touched as King Charles shares emotional wish on his 44th birthday
King Charles offers rare glimpse into his younger days with Prince Philip on Father’s Day
King Charles offers rare glimpse into his younger days with Prince Philip on Father’s Day
Princess Kate, kids mark ‘best papa’ William’s birthday & Father’s Day with unseen snap
Princess Kate, kids mark ‘best papa’ William’s birthday & Father’s Day with unseen snap
King Frederik, Queen Mary make special gesture to mark Greenland National Day
King Frederik, Queen Mary make special gesture to mark Greenland National Day
King Charles to make history as first British monarch to disclose his personal tax bill
King Charles to make history as first British monarch to disclose his personal tax bill
Lady Marina Windsor ties knot with Nico Macauley in glamorous ceremony
Lady Marina Windsor ties knot with Nico Macauley in glamorous ceremony
Prince Harry’s UK return may include special tribute to Princess Diana with Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry’s UK return may include special tribute to Princess Diana with Archie, Lilibet
Princess Elisabeth hosts world leaders as six-day historic visit to Belgium kicks off
Princess Elisabeth hosts world leaders as six-day historic visit to Belgium kicks off
King Charles breaks silence on tragic incident during Royal Ascot week
King Charles breaks silence on tragic incident during Royal Ascot week
Andrew fires bold demand at King Charles after monarch’s stay offer to Harry, Meghan
Andrew fires bold demand at King Charles after monarch’s stay offer to Harry, Meghan
King Charles describes Duchess of Gloucester's 'aura' in touching 80th birthday tribute
King Charles describes Duchess of Gloucester's 'aura' in touching 80th birthday tribute

Popular News

Harry, Meghan Markle 'uneasy' over William's ill-treatment towards Beatrice, Eugenie

Harry, Meghan Markle 'uneasy' over William's ill-treatment towards Beatrice, Eugenie
2 hours ago
Utah Wildfire forces mandatory evacuations amid dangerous conditions

Utah Wildfire forces mandatory evacuations amid dangerous conditions

an hour ago
Katy Perry lights up Lisbon show as she takes a sharp dig at Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry lights up Lisbon show as she takes a sharp dig at Orlando Bloom
2 hours ago