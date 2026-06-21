Harry, Meghan Markle 'uneasy' over William's ill-treatment towards Beatrice, Eugenie 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly expressed "disappointment" over Prince William's ill treatment towards their cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
Before they travelled to the United Kingdom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex raised concerns for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's daughters, who have no choice but to swallow the insult.
After Beatrice and Eugenie showed courage to attend the high-profile wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperlings, they also interacted with the Prince of Wales despite the ongoing controversy of their father with the late sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.
The Princess of York, who was also supposed to attend the 2026 Royal Ascot, also greeted the British Royal Family's clan during the Cotswolds wedding, including Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
Now, insiders close to Meghan and Harry claimed that their latest interaction has left the Sussexes "uneasy" as they have been trying to help the two princesses in the wake of their father's humiliation.
"Seeing them [Beatrice and Eugenie] quite literally kiss up to William after all the hours they’ve spent counselling them on how to handle this threat of eviction he's been hanging over them was very disturbing for Harry and Meghan," the tipster told Heat World.
Furthermore, the source revealed, "Clearly, the girls are doing all they can to save their own skins, and unfortunately, that does make Meghan and Harry pretty uneasy. How can they trust them if they’re going to lay at William’s feet the moment that they get the chance?"
It is unclear whether, during their upcoming trip to the UK, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will meet Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.