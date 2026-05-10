Bethenny Frankel drops sizzling photo to hard-launch Shane Campbell romance

Bethenny Frankel and Shane Campbell have unlocked a new level in their romance.
On Saturday, May 9, the Real Housewives of New York City alum took to her official Instagram account to hard-launch her romance with her new boyfriend with a swoon-worthy post.
She captioned the post, writing, “If a launch is hard this is a diamond…”
Accompanying the statement was a sizzling photograph, showing Frankel and Campbell – a Miami-based investment banker as per Page Six – packing on the PDA with a passionate kiss under a glittering disco ball.
Fans’ reactions:
Shortly after Bethenny Frankel went Instagram official with Shane Campbell, fans began flooding the comments with heartfelt reactions.
“So happy for you,” commented a first, while another declared, “HARD LAUNCH OF THE CENTURY.”
A third wished, “He is a great guy.. wish you both all the best!”
When did Bethenny Frankel and Shane Campbell begin dating?
Bethenny Frankel and Shane Campbell were first linked together last month, April 2026, when Page Six reported that the American reality TV star is dating the Miami-based investment banker.
In the same month, the lovebirds were spotted stepping out together at the Global Champions Arabian Tour in Miami Beach.
As previously told by the insiders close to them, Frankel and Campbell have been getting to know each other during intentional dating, with the 55-year-old TV star focusing on quality time and meaningful connection, rather than rushing into anything.