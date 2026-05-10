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Happy Mothers Day: Team Trump honors mothers across Trump political circle

Mother’s Day is being celebrated across the United States and around the world

Happy Mothers Day: Team Trump honors mothers across Trump political circle
Happy Mothers Day: Team Trump honors mothers across Trump political circle

Team Trump celebrated Mother's Day with a heartfelt social media tribute featuring several prominent women connected to President Donald Trump and his administration.

Taking to Instagram, Team Trump’s official insta posted a carousel of images underscoring some prominent figures of the US, who are completing the responsibilities of mother, including Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Katie Miller, Karoline Leavitt, Susie Wiles and Usha Vance.

The caption reads, “Happy Mother’s Day” (adding a heart and flower emoji).

One featured image showed Melania Trump alongside her son Barron Trump, along with other pictures posing along with their children, who have beautifully embraced motherhood.


The post comes as Mother’s Day is being celebrated across the United States and around the world, with political leaders, celebrities and public organizations paying heartwarming tributes on social media to all the mothers, honoring their efforts and love.

Meanwhile, the first lady of the United States, Melania wrote an inspiring message on motherhood.

She said, “Together, let’s champion a new American model that restores the honor of motherhood by encouraging ALL women to lead boldly at work while also making family the cornerstone of our national future."

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