Nicole Kidman snubs adopted kids, celebrates biological daughters in Mother’s Day post

Nicole Kidman is facing heat for her shocking move.
The Babygirl actress celebrated the 2026 Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 10, by posting a touching tribute to her daughters – Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret – whom she shares with her second ex-husband, Keith Urban.
“To my beautiful girls, the greatest joy is being your mother. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world,” she penned alongside a heart-melting throwback photo featuring her with her two daughters from their younger years.
However, Kidman, who is also the mother of two adopted children – daughter Isabella Jane Cruise and son Conner Cruise – whom she shares with her first ex-husband Tom Cruise left them out of the touching tribute.
Her shocking move was immediately noticed by fans who called out the actress for snubbing Isabella and Conner.
“What about the other two kids?” questioned one.
Another criticized, “I thought you had 4 kids! This is so weird.”
“This hurts my heart,” expressed a third, while a fourth slammed, “Other kids just used to be a past? Rs.”
One more blasted, “@nicolekidman but the 2 adopted ones you put them through hell huh deadbeat.”
Why did Nicole Kidman adopt children with Tom Cruise?
Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted daughter Isabella Jane Cruise and son Conner Cruise primarily due to the Big Little Lies actress’s early fertility struggles and a shared desire for a large family.
After a “traumatic” loss of a baby early in their marriage, making the former couple choose adoption to build their family.